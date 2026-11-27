European shares extended gains on Friday, with technology stocks ‌and miners leading the charge, in a week marked by new US tariffs and prospects of higher interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ‌gained 0.9% to 642.65 points by 0812 GMT. It was ‌on track for a weekly gain after posting its steepest weekly decline since late March 2025 last week. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost, up ⁠2.3%, ​led by semiconductor-related shares ⁠including ASML, ASM International and Infineon that rose between 3.8% and 4.5%.

Mining stocks ⁠climbed 3.5% as copper prices rallied and gold rebounded from a one-year ​low. Fresnillo and Pan African Resources were among the top ⁠gainers with an over 5% rise each. Markets digested a slew of important ⁠events ​this week. Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of US chipmaker Nvidia on Monday, providing a boost to technology stocks, ⁠which fizzled out as fears of new US tariffs fuelling already ⁠elevated inflation pressures ⁠took centre stage.

Among individual movers, Sanofi dipped 1.6% after gaining close to 18% over the last ‌five ‌sessions.