India's market capitalisation needs to grow tenfold from the current USD 5 trillion to at least USD 50 trillion to support the country's ambition of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy, BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy said on Friday, stressing the need to improve liquidity beyond the top 200 stocks. Speaking at the 17th Capital Market Conference, Ramamurthy highlighted the need to expand liquidity across a wider range of listed companies, increase investor participation and diversify financial products to support the country's long-term economic ambitions.

"Unless we increase liquidity in the stocks beyond the top 200, the market will not grow. We need to think about what should be done to address this," he said. Ramamurthy further noted that India's market capitalisation needs to increase from the current USD 5 trillion to at least USD 50 trillion to support the country's ambition of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy.

He stressed that such an expansion cannot be achieved merely through an increase in the valuations of existing listed companies. Highlighting the growth of India's capital markets, the BSE chief said the number of demat accounts has increased from 40 lakh in 2000 to around 25 crore today, while assets under management (AUM) have risen from approximately Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 85-86 lakh crore.

However, despite the substantial growth in the number of demat accounts, mutual fund participation remains limited to around six crore investors, while only 5-6 per cent of household savings flow into financial markets. "There is still a lot of work left for us to do in increasing the depth and breadth of the market," Ramamurthy said.

He also highlighted the shortage of financial products in the domestic market, calling for greater efforts to develop debt, commodity and currency markets. Ramamurthy noted that despite being a major consumer of gold and several agricultural commodities, India continues to have limited influence over their price determination.

"We are the biggest consumer of gold, but we do not determine its price. In several agricultural commodities, we are the biggest consumers, yet we do not determine their prices," he said. The BSE chief also highlighted the limited participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the capital markets, pointing out that fewer than 1,500 of the country's approximately eight crore SMEs are listed.

He further emphasised the need to equip young graduates with entrepreneurial skills, given the challenges of providing employment to the growing workforce. (ANI)