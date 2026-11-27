The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected terrorist allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Vadodara, an ATS official said on Friday. The ATS has recovered a rifle and more than 20 live cartridges from the accused. A major operation by the ATS is currently underway, according to a Gujarat ATS Official.

Further details regarding the identity of the accused and the operation are awaited. Meanwhile, days after the killing of lone active local terrorist Lateef Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir soil, a massive hunt is on for 65 estimated Pakistani terrorists operating in the erstwhile state, having allegiance to banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), JeM and others, sources in the security establishment said.

Officials in the security establishment told ANI that these 65 Pakistani terrorists have been on the radar since their presence was confirmed by different intelligence wings within the system, and it is learnt that the majority of them belong to the LeT and the JeM. Of the 65 foreign terrorists, 35 are linked to the LeT and 25 to the JeM, while the rest are from different outlawed terror outfits. Pakistan-based groups, primarily JeM and LeT, have been responsible for major attacks, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2016 Uri attack, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing. These groups operate with logistical support from across the border, using infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC).

With the fresh inputs received, Jammu and Kashmir has no listed active local militants after the killing of LeT's last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, Lateef Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on November 18, after an eight-day search operation. According to officials, the estimated number of terrorists operating in the Union Territory has fallen from 91 terrorists (including foreign terrorists and local terrorists) registered in 2024 to around 65-- which includes only Pakistani terrorists-- till date.

Officials said the disappearance of local militants has altered the security landscape in Kashmir, but Pakistan-origin terrorists remain active in certain areas of Jammu, particularly in remote districts marked by dense forests and rugged mountainous terrain. Security agencies estimate that 65 foreign terrorists are operating across Jammu and Kashmir, with their presence being monitored in districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda areas in Jammu and Kashmir--which has been a hotspot for militancy and terrorism since the late 1980s, with insurgency fueled by Pakistan-based terror groups, cross-border infiltration, and radicalisation efforts.

Officials made it clear that the figure is based on assessment reports of multiple agencies working in Jammu and Kashmir, and it varies as terrorists frequently keep on changing their locations. Addressing the passing-out parade of probationary deputy superintendents of police, sub-inspectors and assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur on November 18, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed confidence that the region would soon become terror-free, and asserted that only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in the Union Territory.

Officials indicated multi-agency operations based on inputs to carry out the elimination of the estimated foreign terrorists, as in the neutralisation of all seven members of the JeM group led by Saifullah in Kishtwar earlier this year. The operation against the Saifullah group was a major success for the security forces as the group, which had infiltrated in April 2024, was neutralised in a series of operations culminating on February 22 in the Chatroo area during Operation Trashi-I. Despite the reduction in the number of active terrorists, security agencies continue to focus on preventing infiltration, identifying support networks and tracking foreign terrorists operating in remote areas.

According to the data, a total of 135 terrorists were active in 2022. Of them, 85 were foreign terrorists, and 50 were local terrorists. Compared with the figure of active terrorists in 2022, there was a nearly 48. 35-person decline in the number of active terrorists in 2023. The continuous decline in the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of intensifying counter- terrorism operations in the region, focusing on tracking and neutralising active militants.

The government has reiterated its commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as intelligence agencies work to identify and dismantle terrorist networks operating in the region. (ANI)