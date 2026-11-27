The companies that own ​Norse Atlantic's fleet of 12 aircraft have ‌terminated ​their leasing contracts, the airline said on Friday, adding to pressure on the long-haul low-cost carrier as it seeks urgent fresh funding.

Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday ‌that its financial situation was "critical", and the following day it suspended all flights and warned that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it secured funding. Norse Atlantic's shares fell 45% by 0837 GMT, taking its year-to-date decline to ‌99.6%.

Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and ‌six Dreamliners from Singapore-based BOC Aviation Ltd . It later returned three of the planes to AerCap. "The company contests the validity of the termination notices," Norse said in a statement.

The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, ⁠while ​the BOC contracts were due ⁠to run for 16 years, according to Norse's latest annual report. "Although they are contesting the notices, it sounds pretty decisive. Unless ⁠successful in this, they will not be able to resume operations," said aviation analyst John Strickland.

BOC declined to comment when ​contacted by Reuters. AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The airline remains in ⁠talks to obtain short-term financing but "there can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," it said on Friday.

Airlines worldwide ⁠have ​been hit by higher fuel costs and operational disruption stemming from the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February. European jet fuel prices more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to ⁠the Middle East conflict and have remained volatile, adding to cost pressures across the industry.

Norse is not the only ⁠European airline facing financial difficulties, ⁠with Latvian carrier airBaltic announcing earlier this year that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore up financing.