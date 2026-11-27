The dollar was ‌heading ​towards ending the week roughly unchanged as investors weighed the possible drag from lower US Treasury yields against rising safe-haven demand. Concerns about a deeper fall in the stock market would strengthen expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve, eroding the dollar's yield advantage.

Conversely, the same bout ‌of risk aversion would boost demand for safe-haven assets, including the dollar, offsetting some of the pressure from lower yields. "We expect the Fed to remain hawkish and the US economy resilient, and our multi-asset strategists remain upbeat on US equities and the AI theme," said Daragh Maher, senior forex strategist at HSBC.

"The main risk to our view is that renewed market weakness could erode rate support, with ‌no guarantee that safe-haven demand would again compensate," he said, adding that December’s Fed rate forecasts would be pivotal to the bullish cyclical greenback story. The dollar index started its rally ‌in early November and hit a 22-month high of 104.53 earlier this week. It was last little changed at 103.76 and was on track for a weekly rise of about 0.02%.

US stock futures surged on Friday as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday with renewed appetite for beaten-down shares, following a seesawing of AI stocks this week as investors weighed more attractive valuations against persistent concerns about heavy spending on the technology. "The high-beta Australian dollar, Kiwi dollar and ⁠Norwegian krone are ​leading gains in G10, although the moves remain ⁠modest compared with their recent losses," Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at ING, said.

"That suggests the forward-looking forex market remains cautious about calling an all-clear on risk sentiment," he added. A so-called high-beta currency tends to amplify shifts in global sentiment, outperforming ⁠when risk appetite improves and underperforming when it fades.

The Norwegian crown rose 0.67% to 9.70 versus the greenback. The Aussie dollar added 0.58% to $0.667, finding its feet after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday.

The ​New Zealand dollar was also supported by results of the general election, which reduced political uncertainty, even with no clear winner. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will seek ⁠the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after official results showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority.

Geopolitics remained in the background but oil prices were on track to snap a three-week ⁠losing ​streak following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure. Higher Brent crude futures often underpin the dollar against the euro and yen, as they boost revenues for US energy exporters while increasing import costs for the euro zone and Japan.

The euro was roughly unchanged at $1.0971 with investors showing little reaction to news that Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos ⁠was set to be nominated as the head of the European Central Bank. DOLLAR/YEN 160 LEVEL BACK IN FOCUS

The US currency was steady at 159.27 yen amid concerns about another round ⁠of Japanese intervention. Data showed that annual core ⁠inflation in Tokyo accelerated in November at the fastest pace in 16 months, bolstering the case for an interest rate hike as soon as next month.

"Broad dollar strength and relative rates favour yen weakness, but the threat of forex intervention limits the yen’s downside, without making 160 ‌an official ceiling," HSBC's Maher argued. "We ‌expect the dollar/yen to trade within 156-160, mostly towards the upper end."