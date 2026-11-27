Hunger is set to worsen significantly in 16 ​global hotspots over the coming six months, with famine ​threatening parts of Africa, two United Nations agencies ‌warned ​on Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen faced the gravest threats, driven by conflict, displacement, economic hardship ‌and extreme weather. The number of hunger hotspots has risen from 13 in the previous report released in June, with Chad, Uganda, and parts of both southern Africa and Central America added to the list, while Lebanon was removed.

In the latest joint report ‌covering December 2026 to May 2027, the agencies warned that shrinking humanitarian funding was undermining efforts to avert catastrophe. Aid for ‌the five countries facing the gravest hunger threats fell by two-thirds between 2022 and 2025, said Conor Elliott, a senior official in FAO's emergencies and resilience office.

"These are huge changes in international support," he said, warning that the cuts were also undermining the collection of data needed to assess ⁠the ​scale of the crisis. LOOMING EL ⁠NINO MENACE

The report said armed conflict and violence were driving hunger in 12 of the 16 hotspots, while soaring food, energy and transport costs were ⁠further eroding people's ability to feed themselves. The agencies said the developing El Niño weather pattern could aggravate the crisis, bringing drought and extreme temperatures ​to southern Africa and parts of central America, and potentially destructive flooding to parts of eastern Africa.

"There's going ⁠to be a very, very strong El Niño effect," said Elliott, warning that some areas were likely to swing from drought conditions to heavy rains ⁠in ​the coming months. In Sudan, famine is a risk in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan through January 2027, with fighting disrupting food production, markets and aid deliveries.

The agencies also identified famine risks among displaced people in ⁠Somalia's Baidoa region and in parts of South Sudan, where escalating violence has compounded an already desperate humanitarian situation. Afghanistan, Haiti, the ⁠Democratic Republic of Congo and ⁠the Palestinian enclave Gaza were also classified as areas of very high concern.

Gaza was downgraded from the highest level of concern following improvements in food security since an October 2025 ceasefire, although ‌the agencies warned ‌that conditions remained severe and fragile.