Violent clashes at two European ‌soccer ​matches have stoked concerns about fan violence and prompted the leaders of France and Bulgaria to condemen behaviour that had "no place in civilized Europe".

Reuters photographs showed masked and bloodied fans wielding improvised weapons and metal pipes during a brawl at a Europa League ‌match on Wednesday evening between Marseille and Levski Sofia which the Bulgarian club said began when their fans were attacked by supporters of the French side. A Reuters photographer said the clashes at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille had started after a supporter from the visitors' stand made a Nazi salute.

Clashes also broke out at a Europea League match in the Georgian city ‌of Batumi between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva, forcing the referee to suspend the match for 30 minutes. European soccer's governing body UEFA told Reuters its disciplinary ‌body "would assess the match reports before considering any potential next steps".

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumenan Radev said he and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by ophone and condemned the violence at the Marseille-Levski Sofia match in which Marseille police said 11 Bulgarian fans were hurt, five of whom were taken to hospital. "We share the position that aggression and violence have no place in civilized Europe," Radev said on Facebook.

"I thank President Macron for his ⁠personal commitment ​to this case, for the medical care provided ⁠to the injured by the French authorities, for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable." Macron said he had condemned "with the utmost force" acts of violence ⁠targeting Bulgarian fans, which he said had "no place in sport or in public space", and told Radev they would not go unpunished.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said: "Violence, racial hatred and provocation have no place ​in our stadiums." BATONS AND FLARES

Levski Sofia, which lost the match 1-0, said masked fans had attacked its supporters with batons and flares. Some had let off flares ⁠and tried to get through the barrier as security staff tried to hold them back. Reuters photographs showed fans attacking each other through a netted fence separating sections of the stadium.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said it would request ⁠a ​thorough investigation. Marseille said it would conduct its own analysis and was working closely with law enforcement. The match between Besiktas and Hapoel Be'er Sheva had been moved from Istanbul for what UEFA said were safety and security reasons.

Clashes in the stands led referee Morten Krogh to suspend the match in the 26th minute, and it resumed after a 30-minute ⁠delay. Georgian police entered the stands, and television footage showed one fan being carried out on a stretcher. Turkish outlet NTV reported that police used pepper spray. Besiktas condemned ⁠what it called "disproportionate force" by security staff and ⁠said some fans had been denied entry. Besiktas went on to win 2-1.

Turkish Football Federation chair İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the decision to keep Israeli clubs out of Turkey following its invasion of Gaza in 2023 after the deadly Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.