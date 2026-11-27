Rugby-Ramos back for France in one of five changes for Nations Championship final
France’s all-time leading points scorer Thomas Ramos returns to the line-up for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against South Africa at Twickenham. Team: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-François Cros, 5-Mickaël Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Maxime Lamothe, 1-Jefferson Poirot
Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Régis Montagne, 19-Charles Ollivon, 20-Tyler Duguid, 21-Oscar Jegou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Émilien Gailleton (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)