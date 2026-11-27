​American Ilia ​Malinin ‌broke Nathan ​Chen's short programme world record ‌at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that ‌showcased the artistic growth ‌he has worked hard to develop in recent months.

The three-time ⁠world ​champion ⁠scored 114.81 points to top Chen's ⁠113.97 set at the ​2022 Beijing Olympics. Malinin's previous ⁠best had been 111.29, but ⁠the ​21-year-old spent much of the off-season focusing on ⁠presentation, skating skills and musical ⁠interpretation ⁠to match his technical brilliance.