(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a ​news window) Nov 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 ‌was ​on track for its biggest weekly gain in about eight months on Friday, led by miners and heavyweight banks, in a week marked by ‌US tariff announcements.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 10,691.04 points by 1101 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.9%, set for its best week in nearly four months.