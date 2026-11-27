Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is seeking a fourth term in a snap election ​on Sunday, with polls suggesting voters could end eight years of leftist rule.

Here are the ​main proposals from the three largest parties – Sanchez's centre-left Socialists (PSOE), the ‌conservative People's ​Party and far-right Vox – on the key issues shaping the campaign. HOUSING

Soaring home prices and rents have driven an affordability crisis. The eviction of an elderly tenant in September sparked protests nationwide, prompting Sanchez to call an election. PSOE

Build 100,000 public affordable homes, mobilise public land for affordable housing ‌construction Provide interest-free loans of up to €50,000 for first-home buyers, suspend evictions of vulnerable tenants

PP Build 1 million homes, new law to mobilise public and private land for housing construction

Provide mortgage guarantees for first-time buyers, repeal recently approved Housing Law, which regulates rental prices VOX

Reform land laws to boost construction Give Spaniards priority access to housing, introduce tax breaks for first-home buyers and evict squatters within 24 hours

MIGRATION The government's pro-immigration stance ‌contrasts with the opposition's calls for tighter border controls, particularly after a mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

PSOE Expand legal pathways to live and work in ‌Spain

Invest €500 million in immigrant integration and citizenship programmes, strengthen asylum, combat hate crimes PP

Set annual work visa quotas linked to labour shortages Ban mass regularisation programmes, tighten asylum and deportations, speed up returns, also to third countries

VOX Strengthen border controls, tighten residence permit requirements

End mass regularisation, end public benefits for undocumented migrants, deport convicted foreigners FISCAL POLICY

Households are grappling with high living costs and housing prices. PSOE has combined targeted relief with windfall taxes on banks and energy companies, while PP and Vox favour ⁠broad tax cuts. PSOE

Maintain ​tax exemption for low-income earners, introduce new taxes on ⁠large technology companies and luxury high-carbon travel Introduce global minimum tax on large fortunes and stronger international tax cooperation

PP Cut corporate and income taxes for low- and middle-income earners, index tax brackets to inflation, exempt self-employed earning under €85,000 from VAT

VOX Cut income, corporate ⁠and energy taxes, with additional relief for families

CLIMATE AND ENERGY Parties differ sharply on the green transition, nuclear power and water scarcity driven by climate change. The debate comes amid more frequent wildfires, record-high sea temperatures and scrutiny of ​data centres.

PSOE Maintain 2035 nuclear phase-out and accelerate renewables to 81% of power generation by 2030, requiring data centres to use renewable energy

Improve drought and flood resilience through desalination, water reuse ⁠and irrigation modernisation PP

Extend lifespan of existing nuclear power plants, scrap new rules for data centres Invest in water infrastructure, desalination and irrigation upgrades through national water pact

VOX Cancel nuclear shutdown plan, build new reactors at existing nuclear sites, curb large-scale solar and wind ⁠projects

Connect ​river basins, modernise irrigation, expand water infrastructure under national water pact FOREIGN POLICY

Although international affairs have received less attention than domestic issues, parties differ on multilateralism and ties to key neighbours including Britain, Morocco and Algeria. PSOE

Fully implement Gibraltar Agreement while maintaining Madrid's stance on sovereign Maintain cooperation with Morocco, based on good neighbourly ties and dialogue

PP Review Gibraltar Agreement to defend Spain's sovereignty

Pursue more balanced policy towards ⁠Morocco and Algeria VOX

Restore Spanish sovereignty over Gibraltar through international pressure Impose sanctions, suspend international agreements with Morocco until it respects Spain's borders and sovereignty

GENDER EQUALITY AND WOMEN'S RIGHTS The parties offer markedly different ⁠approaches to women's rights, gender violence and reproductive or ⁠transgender rights

PSOE Make abortion constitutional right

Expand measures against gender violence, abolish prostitution, strengthen LGBTI+ and trans rights PP

Pass law that counts unborn children towards eligibility for family benefits Support police, judicial and victim-support resources to combat gender violence, amend current trans law

VOX Support "right to life", protect conscientious objection against abortion

Strengthen police, judicial ‌and support services for violence and ‌sexual assault victims, defend women's sports based on biological sex