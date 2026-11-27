UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said he hoped to visit the United States to discuss rights issues there ‌and abroad with senior officials, weeks after Washington spurned a meeting in Geneva over its record.

Turk did not say what issues he wanted to raise, but has called this year for independent investigations into ‌deaths of people in US immigration custody. The US mission in Geneva, which is closed for the Thanksgiving ‌holiday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned trip and whether US officials would meet with Turk.

Earlier this month, Washington stayed away from a UN meeting where its rights record under President Donald Trump was due ⁠to be examined — ​the second year in ⁠a row it has done so — drawing criticism from campaign groups including Human Rights Watch. Washington disengaged from the Geneva-based UN ⁠Human Rights Council last year, citing an anti-Israel bias. It has cut and withheld funding from a number of ​agencies, demanding reforms.

"I intend to visit next year. I would seek to engage with the authorities, ⁠as well as on the Hill and with civil society," Turk told Reuters on Thursday. He said he planned to be ⁠in ​Washington and was aiming for April.

Washington, along with North Korea, Israel and Russia, was among a minority of states opposing Turk's reappointment to the post in a vote in July that highlighted a ⁠deepening confrontation between the Trump administration and the UN. US officials have previously accused UN human rights bodies of "anti-American" ⁠rhetoric while defending their ⁠own record, including on deportations which they say are carried out in accordance with US immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security has said it is ‌committed to ensuring a "safe, ‌secure and humane" environment in detention.