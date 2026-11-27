Newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli ​stood out above the rest as ​he led George Russell ‌in a ​Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. The 20-year-old Italian lapped the floodlit circuit ‌with a best time of one minute 23.217 seconds on the medium tyre with Russell 0.507 slower on the theoretically faster softs.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was third fastest in ‌a warm evening session at Lusail and McLaren's 2025 Formula One champion ‌Lando Norris fourth, one hundredth of a second quicker than teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth. "The Mercedes are hugely fast, Antonelli looks to be in a class of his own," Alpine's managing director Steve ⁠Nielsen ​told Sky Sports television.

Max ⁠Verstappen, winner of three of four Qatar Grands Prix to date, was sixth fastest and 0.916 ⁠slower than Antonelli. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, with Racing Bulls' ​Arvid Lindblad ninth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 10th.

"Did other people have degradation? Because ⁠mine is massive," asked Hamilton over the team radio. "Yes, we confirm much higher than expected on ⁠all ​compounds," came the reply. Pirelli have prepared for that already, with teams limited to 27 laps per set and the race sure to be at least a ⁠two-stopper.

Hadjar had an anxious moment when he was cleared to leave the pits with ⁠a mechanic still ⁠busy with the rear left tyre. The mechanic jumped away and was unhurt. Stewards said they would investigate a possible unsafe ‌release after ‌the session.