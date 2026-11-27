Nov 27 - Iraq ​is in ​negotiations with ‌OPEC to ​raise its production ceiling as the ‌country looks to develop its energy sector, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair ‌said on Friday ahead of an ‌OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. "We are in negotiations with OPEC to increase our ⁠production ceiling," ​Khudair ⁠told a press conference in Kirkuk.

"We ⁠are conveying to the OPEC ​member states that Iraq needs to develop ⁠its infrastructure. Therefore, its production ⁠ceiling within ​OPEC should be raised, with special consideration given to its ⁠situation," he added.