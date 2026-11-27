Iraq in talks with OPEC for higher oil production ceiling, minister says
Nov 27 - Iraq is in negotiations with OPEC to raise its production ceiling as the country looks to develop its energy sector, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on Friday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. "We are in negotiations with OPEC to increase our production ceiling," Khudair told a press conference in Kirkuk.
"We are conveying to the OPEC member states that Iraq needs to develop its infrastructure. Therefore, its production ceiling within OPEC should be raised, with special consideration given to its situation," he added.