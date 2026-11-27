​Mexico filed a ‌formal complaint with ​the United States over a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line seeking ‌information on suspected drug traffickers and allegedly corrupt Mexican officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente ‌contacted the US ambassador to Mexico to lodge a ‌formal complaint over the matter, Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, adding that the ambassador told him he would look into the issue. The DEA ⁠did ​not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.

The DEA this week announced a tip ⁠line seeking information on alleged members of criminal organizations, corrupt officials and ​others collaborating with drug traffickers in Sinaloa, the northwestern Mexican ⁠state that is the stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel. Sheinbaum said the United ⁠States ​should focus on tackling drug consumption and criminal groups operating within its own territory, while stressing that responsibility ⁠for the issue does not lie with Mexico alone.

The latest disagreement ⁠comes amid ⁠broader tensions over US-Mexico security cooperation, despite ongoing efforts by both governments to curb fentanyl trafficking ‌and combat ‌organized crime.