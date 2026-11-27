Mexico has filed a formal complaint with the United States over a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line seeking information on suspected drug ‌traffickers and alleged corruption among Mexican officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday, touching on a particularly sensitive issue in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente contacted the US ambassador to Mexico to lodge the complaint, Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, adding that the ambassador said he would look into the ‌issue.

Alleged links between elected officials and organized crime have become an increasingly fraught issue for Sheinbaum's government, which has rejected what it describes as ‌attempts by US authorities to interfere in Mexican affairs. "We have made it very clear that our relationship with the United States is one of coordination, not subordination," Sheinbaum said.

The complaint comes despite a significant expansion of security cooperation between the two nations under Sheinbaum. Her government has stepped up efforts against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking amid pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly ⁠threatened unilateral ​action against Mexican cartels if Mexico didn't ⁠do more. Recent cooperation has included the capture of drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," in an operation Mexican officials said was carried out by Mexican troops supported by ⁠US intelligence.

US PRESSURE ON MEXICO Bilateral security cooperation, however, has been repeatedly tested. The DEA has long been a source of friction, with Mexican officials accusing the agency of overstepping ​its authority and infringing on national sovereignty.

Tensions also flared earlier this year after two US officials who were killed in the northern state of ⁠Chihuahua were identified by sources as CIA personnel, exposing US intelligence activities that Sheinbaum said her government was not aware of. The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Mexican ⁠complaint.

The ​US agency this week announced a tip line seeking information on alleged members of criminal organizations, corrupt officials and others collaborating with drug traffickers in Sinaloa, the northwestern Mexican state that is the stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel. The tip line comes amid broader US pressure on Mexico over suspected links between ⁠politicians and cartels.

Reuters reported in June that the Trump administration had pressed Mexico to investigate politicians suspected of cartel links and extradite them to the United ⁠States to face criminal charges. Those discussions ⁠included allegations involving figures from Sheinbaum's ruling Morena party, according to sources familiar with the talks. Among the politicians who have faced US scrutiny is Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Sheinbaum added on Friday that "the United ‌States should focus on tackling ‌drug consumption and criminal groups operating within its own territory."