​Russia's Foreign ​Ministry accused Latvia ‌on Friday ​of creating artificial obstacles to hinder the ‌transit of Russian grain to global markets, saying the restrictions posed additional ‌risks to global food security. Ministry ‌spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website that ⁠Latvia ​was ⁠conducting inspections of Russian grain shipments for ⁠allegedly stolen Ukrainian agricultural products and was ​seeking ways to ban Russian grain ⁠transit altogether.

Zakharova also accused Latvia and ⁠other ​Baltic states of allowing Ukrainian drones to cross their ⁠airspace to carry out attacks on Russian ⁠targets, ⁠without providing evidence to substantiate the allegation.