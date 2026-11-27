Russia accuses Latvia of obstructing grain transit, aiding Ukrainian drone attacks
Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Latvia on Friday of creating artificial obstacles to hinder the transit of Russian grain to global markets, saying the restrictions posed additional risks to global food security. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website that Latvia was conducting inspections of Russian grain shipments for allegedly stolen Ukrainian agricultural products and was seeking ways to ban Russian grain transit altogether.
Zakharova also accused Latvia and other Baltic states of allowing Ukrainian drones to cross their airspace to carry out attacks on Russian targets, without providing evidence to substantiate the allegation.