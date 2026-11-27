British steelmakers on Friday called on the government to undo a major plank of its recent deal with the European Union, saying an emissions ‌trading agreement would disadvantage the industry as it exempts EU competitors from carbon taxes a year earlier than UK companies.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to link their emissions trading systems, which would exempt British and EU goods, such as steel, ‌from each other's carbon border levies. But the UK government has said that while Britain intends to exempt goods ‌originating from the EU from the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from January 1, 2027, the exemption for British exports from the equivalent EU scheme is only expected to apply from 2028.

Industry group UK Steel said that its exporters would face costs and administrative burdens next year due ⁠to the ​EU CBAM, and that the arrangement ⁠created a "fundamentally unequal trading relationship". "Mutual exemption should mean exactly that. It is extraordinary that the government has agreed to remove a barrier to European ⁠steel entering the UK market while British steelmakers continue to face that very same barrier when exporting to Europe," said Peter Brennan, director-general ​of UK Steel.

CBAMs charge emissions fees on imported goods to ensure they face similar carbon costs to those ⁠produced domestically. The EU's CBAM took effect in January 2026 while the UK will launch its own system at the start of 2027. Britain says the ⁠emissions ​agreement could add up to £3.8 billion ($5 billion) a year to the UK economy, and exempt some £6.5 billion of exports from paying the EU's carbon tax.

Britain nationalised British Steel this year to help protect the future of ⁠the industry. UK Steel said it had sought an explanation from the government for why it had put British producers at ⁠a competitive disadvantage in ⁠the sector's largest overseas market. In 2024, the EU was the destination for 78% of all UK steel exports, totalling 1.9 million metric tons.

The British government did not immediately respond ‌to a request for ‌comment on UK Steel's statement. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds)