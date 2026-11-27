Lorenzo ​Musetti put ​Italy on the ‌cusp of ​the Davis Cup final as he beat Czech ‌Republic's Jakub Mensik 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles of the semi-final on Friday. Musetti proved ‌too solid for Mensik with a single ‌break of serve in each set enough for the win.

Mensik, world ranked 15th to Musetti's 27th, ⁠did ​have chances ⁠to break serve in the second set, including ⁠when Musetti served for the match, but could ​not extend the contest. Flavio Cobolli will now ⁠try and finish the job for Italy, who ⁠are ​seeking a fourth successive title without the help of world number two Jannik ⁠Sinner who is injured.

Cobolli will be up against ⁠Jiri ⁠Lehecka. The second semi-final takes place on Saturday when Spain face Britain.