Ministers ​from ​Pakistan, Turkey ‌and Saudi Arabia ​met in Islamabad ‌on Friday for a meeting on their mutual defence agreement ‌and reiterated their condemnation ‌of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's government said. The ⁠three ​countries ⁠signed a joint defence agreement ⁠in Mecca in August amid concerns ​about the Iran war.

Following ⁠their meeting they said ⁠they ​would continue working towards regional peace and ⁠stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry said ⁠in ⁠a statement.