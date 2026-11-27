Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia hold Mecca alliance meeting, condemn Houthi attacks
Ministers from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad on Friday for a meeting on their mutual defence agreement and reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's government said. The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid concerns about the Iran war.
Following their meeting they said they would continue working towards regional peace and stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.