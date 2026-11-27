US military says it disabled commercial ship trying to run Iran blockade
The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after its crew attempted to run the US blockade of Iran.
Military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer after it departed from the port city of Bandar Abbas, and the ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, US Central Command said in a statement.