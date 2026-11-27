The ​US ​military said ‌on Friday ​it disabled a commercial ship ‌in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after its crew ‌attempted to run the ‌US blockade of Iran.

Military aircraft launched precision munitions that ⁠struck the ​stern ⁠of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific ⁠Archer after it departed from ​the port city of Bandar ⁠Abbas, and the ship’s propulsion ⁠was ​disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, ⁠US Central Command said in a ⁠statement.