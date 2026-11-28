Joshua Kimmich’s moment of madness proved costly as ​Bayern Munich were held to a 0-0 ​draw at Hamburg in the ‌Bundesliga on ​Saturday, opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to move four points clear this weekend. Kimmich received a straight red card on 44 ‌minutes after he blatantly pulled the hair of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit when the pair squared-up in an off-the-ball confrontation.

Dortmund lead the table with 24 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Bayern, ‌who have now played 11 matches. Dortmund host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. It is the ‌second time this season Bayern have been held to a goalless draw after the same result at Schalke in September, which ended their run of scoring in 59 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

The fifth draw of the season for ⁠unbeaten ​Bayern, including three in ⁠the last four games, left them eight points worse off than at the same stage of the last campaign. The ⁠better chances in the game fell to Hamburg as Martin Adeline flashed wide and Sebastiaan Bornauw was ​denied by Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who is in the team for the injured ⁠Manuel Neuer.

Elsewhere, Paderborn hammered relegation-threatened Schalke 8-1 to record their biggest ever Bundesliga victory. They had never won a ⁠Bundesliga ​game by more than a two-goal margin before Saturday. Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick for the home side as they picked up a third win of the season and climbed to ⁠ninth in the table.

Marius Bulter netted a hat-trick and Said El Mala scored two as Cologne ⁠inflicted a 5-0 ⁠defeat on promoted Elversberg. It was a third straight defeat for the latter, whose Bundesliga bubble appears to have burst after a strong start to ‌the season.

Mainz ‌beat second-bottom Union Berlin 2-1.