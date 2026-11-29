‌Spaniards ​turned out in large numbers on Sunday to vote in an election that could bring the far right into Spain's national government for the first time since the return of democracy, ending Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's eight years in power. Turnout reached 68% by 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), according to interior ministry data, up from 53% at the same stage of the previous national ballot in 2023. Sanchez, who has tried ‌to mobilise left-wing voters, has said a turnout of 75% or more would favour the left.

Opinion polls point to a victory for the centre-right People's Party (PP), but suggest it would likely need support from the far-right Vox party to secure a governing majority in the 350-seat parliament. Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes while opposing climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.

The vote is the first of several European elections in the next year that could see far-right parties make further gains, starting with France in April. Voting closes at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), when a poll taken in the final week of ‌the campaign will be released. The first official results are expected around an hour later.

Voting in Barcelona, Pena Loren, 77, voiced concerns about a possible shift to the right: “We risk being thrown back a few decades, and I think it’s important that we all ‌vote." Others headed to the polls hoping for change.

"Spain needs a change, and of the options available – and taking my personal values and ethics into account – I believe the PP is the most sensible choice, said Angela Pastor, a 53-year-old IT worker from Madrid. "I would prefer it to govern alone, but we’ll have to see what happens," she said.

EARLY ELECTION CALLED AMID HOUSING CRISIS Sanchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis.

The campaign has been marked by a debate over sharply different solutions to address rising rents and evictions. Sanchez insisted on Friday that internal data showed ⁠he could secure a ​majority with smaller left-wing parties even though most polls point to a victory ⁠for the PP when combined with Vox.

Some recent polls showed the Socialist Party (PSOE) closing the gap with the PP, but at the expense of a disillusioned far left, whose support Sanchez would need to form a government. Carmen Sanchez, 27, predicted that Sanchez could pull off another victory as she cast her vote in the same Madrid polling station ⁠as the Spanish premier.

"I think they're going to manage again - with more votes for the Socialists. As a young person, that makes me a little afraid of the future. They haven't solved much,” she said. Sanchez was met by a crowd of supporters when he voted, while a smaller group of opponents shouted "out!" from nearby. "The ​only thing I can say is there's an epic mobilisation. That's what I'm seeing and smelling," he told reporters.

COALITION POSSIBILITIES The winning party needs 176 seats for a majority.

A coalition between the PP and Vox is seen as the most likely outcome, although ⁠it would involve hard bargaining over the share of government posts. Analysts say that Vox could opt to support a PP minority government from outside the government. Coalition talks face no formal deadline before the first investiture vote, but if no candidate wins parliament's confidence within two months of that attempt, fresh elections are automatically triggered.

Sanchez has described the prospect of a ⁠PP-Vox ​coalition as a "regression." The PP and Vox already govern in coalition in four regions. He has pointed to his record of overseeing one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU, bolstered by a rise in the minimum wage and a labour reform that has pushed unemployment to its lowest level in almost two decades.

But some Spaniards say they are not feeling the effects of those headline gains due to rising prices for housing, energy and consumer goods. IMMIGRATION ISSUES, TARNISHED IMAGE

The boost to the economy has been fuelled by migrants, and economists fear that anti-immigration policies of ⁠a potential right-wing government could stifle growth. Sanchez has rowed against the tide by promoting immigration as an economic benefit even as most of Europe is seeking to tighten its borders.

The PP says it would prohibit mass amnesties, allow for returns to third countries and introduce a ⁠points system for legal immigrants. Vox wants to deport convicted foreigners and give priority ⁠to Spaniards in the queue for housing. Defeat for Sanchez would leave only three countries in the European Union – Denmark, Lithuania and Malta – with centre-left leaders.

Sanchez's image has been tarnished by a slew of corruption scandals involving his inner circle and family as well as his handling of crises including two deadly train crashes, a migrant surge in the North African enclave of Ceuta and a nationwide power outage. While Sanchez faces accusations ‌of poor management, his main rival, the PP's ‌Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has sought to sell himself as a technocrat with his eye on the details.