Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

PAK-LDALL JADHAV CONSULAR ACCESS India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for first time

Islamabad/New Delhi: For the first time since Pakistan detained Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016, a top Indian diplomat met him on Monday for two hours and reported that he appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative to bolster Islamabad's untenable claims in his case. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN27 MALDIVES-INDOPAK South Asian Speakers' Summit overlooks Pakistan's claims on Kashmir

Male: A day after India thwarted an attempt by Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue during the South Asian Speakers' Summit in the Maldives, the Male declaration adopted by the meeting on Monday overlooked all assertions made by Islamabad on the issue.

FGN41PAK-IMRAN-INDIA Pakistan will never ever start war with India: Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan will never ever start a war with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir. By M Zulqernain

FGN29 PAK-GURUNANAK-STATION Railway station in Nankana to be named after Guru Nanak: Pak minister

Lahore: The Nankana Sahib railway station in Pakistan's Punjab province will be named after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

FGN13 AUS-TAMIL-MORRISON Australian PM refuses to intervene for Tamil family facing deportation to Lanka

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday refused to intervene to stop a Tamil family from being deported to Sri Lanka, saying an "exception here or there" would only increase people-smuggling trade. By Natasha Chaku

FGN40 US-AFGHAN-LD TROOPS US-Taliban deal would see US pull troops from five bases: US envoy

Kabul: The US military is set to pull troops from five Afghan bases under a proposed deal with the Taliban, the US envoy leading talks with the insurgents said Monday, in some of the first confirmed details of a much-anticipated accord. (AFP)

FGN39 CHINA-US-LD WTO China lodges WTO trade complaint against US: govt

Beijing: China said Monday it had lodged a complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO), one day after new tariffs imposed by Washington on billions of dollars of Chinese goods came into force. (AFP)

FGN34 HK-3RDLD PROTEST Hong Kong students boycott classes as China warns 'end is coming'

Hong Kong: Thousands of black-clad students rallied in central Hong Kong Monday at the start of a two-week university boycott, piling pressure on the city's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing. (AFP)

FGN31 KENYA-FLOOD-LD INDIANS Kenya park suspends gorge visits after flash flood kills 7

Nairobi: Kenyan authorities have suspended visits to the gorges of the famous Hell's Gate National park in the Rift Valley Monday after a flash flood killed at least six tourists and their driver. (AP)

FGN30 US-2NDLD HURRICANE Dorian slams Bahamas with record-setting force, eyes Florida

Mclean's Town Cay: In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. (AP) MRJ

