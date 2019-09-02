China lodges case against US with WTO over import duties

China on Monday lodged a case against the US with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the import duties. Sputnik quoted Chinese Commerce Ministry as saying that Beijing has lodged a case against Washington with the WTO over US import duties.

The Ministry also said the latest tariffs imposed by the US violated an agreement reached by the Presidents of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka. It also said China will resolutely protect its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules.

The latest round of spat comes as the countries struggle to reach out a deal. On September 1, the United States started imposing 15 per cent duties on various Chinese goods.

This comes even as US President Donald Trump said last month that he was having a second thought about raising tariffs against China. At a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump was asked if he was rethinking his decision to escalate tariffs against China.

He replied: "Yeah, sure. Why not?" Asked again, he repeated: "Might as well. Might as well ... I have second thoughts about everything."

China had announced its plans to impose an additional tariff on USD 75 billion worth of US products, in retaliation to Trump's threats to impose new duties on Chinese imports next month. The new duties would be implemented in two batches - the first from September 1 and the second from December 15, reported South China Morning Post. (ANI)

