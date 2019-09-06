Odd News Roundup: Just not cricket: Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in Britain

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Just not cricket: Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in Britain

An Australian cricket journalist in Britain for the Ashes test series is claiming to have drunk "the most expensive beer in history" after being charged nearly A$100,000 ($68,120) for the tipple. Peter Lalor, chief cricket writer for the Australian newspaper, said he stopped for a drink at a bar in Manchester, northwest England, on Sunday ahead of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford.

