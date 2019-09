Riyadh, Sep 18 (AFP) Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the "north" and were sponsored by Iran, but added the kingdom was still investigating the exact launch site.

"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," defence ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said. "We are working to know the exact launch point." (AFP) AMS

