Boris Johnson to cut short US trip after court rules his parliament suspension 'unlawful'

After the Supreme Court of UK ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was 'unlawful', the Prime Minister will be flying back to his country after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. CNN quoted a government source as saying that the Prime Minister will fly back to the UK on Tuesday night after his speech at UNGA.

The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was "unlawful." The unanimous decision, which upheld a ruling from Scotland's highest civil court, essentially rules that Johnson lied to the Queen when he asked her to suspend or "prorogue" Parliament, reported CNN.

Announcing the findings, Supreme Court President Lady Hale said Johnson's advice to the Queen "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification." Hale said that prorogation was "extreme", came about in "exceptional circumstances", and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary.

Shortly after the development broke out, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the ruling shows that the Prime Minister had acted wrongly and should "consider his position" in view of the same. (ANI)

Also Read: UK Supreme Court told Boris Johnson is 'father of lies'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)