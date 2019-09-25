New York: PM Modi to meet Iran Pres tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Thursday. The meeting comes soon after Modi met US President Donald Trump twice -- once during the Howdy Modi! event on Sunday and then for a bilateral in New York on Tuesday.

During his latest address at the UNGA, Trump tore into Iran and labelled it as one of the "greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations". He also urged nations to not "subsidise Iran's bloodlust." Tensions between Iran and the US have been tense, especially after Trump pulled out from the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated tougher sanctions on Tehran. (ANI)

