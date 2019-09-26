Pak to close all routes to Afghanistan ahead of presidential polls

Pakistan on Thursday announced that it will close all passage ways to Afghanistan for two days to boost security ahead of the presidential elections in the neighbouring country. The Foreign Office said in a statement that in view of the upcoming Afghan presidential elections and in support of domestic transition in Afghanistan, it was decided to enhance security along the Pak-Afghan border.

Presidential elections will be held on September 28 in Afghanistan and it is feared that the Taliban would try to disrupt the process. It was decided to close “all passage ways/Cargo terminals (except for emergency patients) on September 27-28,” it said.

Pakistan also decided to implement “strict security check of all pedestrians and trading vehicles from September 26-29.” PTI SH RS

