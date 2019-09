The United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2lCUM2d on Thursday, citing a government official.

The Trump administration had blacklisted Huawei over national security concerns in May.

