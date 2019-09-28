REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL UN-ASSEMBLY-CHINA-ARMS China aims to join U.S.-spurned arms treaty as soon as possible

BEIJING - China wants to join as soon as possible an international arms treaty that the United States has spurned, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding it was China's responsibility to take part as a member of the international community. HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters set busy schedule ahead of China National Day

HONG KONG - Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters have set themselves a busy schedule for Saturday, rebuilding "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti and marking the fifth anniversary of the "Umbrella" street movement that gridlocked the city for weeks. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER House Democrats subpoena Pompeo for Ukraine documents WASHINGTON - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who are pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump forged ahead with their probe on Friday, issuing a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents concerning contact with the Ukrainian government. HEALTH-VAPING-CDC U.S. CDC recommends against using vapes with marijuana ingredient People should stop using e-cigarettes, especially those with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), U.S. public health officials recommended on Friday, as an investigation into illnesses and deaths related to vaping deepens.

BUSINESS USA-IPO After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

NEW YORK - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year. USA-TRADE-CHINA-LIMITS Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets: sources

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions. ENTERTAINMENT

METALLICA-TOUR Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab MELBOURNE - American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program.

DISNEY-SONY-SPIDERMAN Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe LOS ANGELES - Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Lions QB Stafford questionable for Chiefs showdown Detroit Lions on Friday listed quarterback Matthew Stafford as questionable for their home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs -- a matchup of unbeaten teams -- because of a hip injury.

GOLF-SAFEWAY DeChambeau wedges way to the top at Safeway Open after second round Bryson DeChambeau charged atop the leaderboard at the Safeway Open on Friday after an inspired second round put him at 12-under-par at the halfway point. UPCOMING:

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANGOLA-PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry meets with Angolan President, Joao Lourenco Prince Harry meets with Angolan President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace before he departs for Malawi.

28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-ECIGARETTES/PROTESTS Protests in India against government's e-cigarettes ban

More than a week after India banned the sale of electronic cigarettes, hundreds of vapors are set to gather and protest the ruling in seven cities including the capital New Delhi and the country's IT hub of Bengaluru. 28 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/RALLY (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters plan rally on the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Movement

Thousands of protesters rally at Tamar Park in central Hong Kong to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, that paralyzed parts of the financial hub for 79 days in late 2014. 28 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

