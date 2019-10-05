Sikh pilgrims bus bound for Kartarpur reaches Paris

A bus of carrying Sikh devotees from Canada is on its way to Kartarpur in Pakistan for the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak on November 12. The tour party, consisting of 10 people, has already reached Paris after starting their journey from Brampton in Canada on September 3.

According to a video on social media, a Canadian Sikh family has arranged the bus, which is equipped with a kitchen, dining table, washroom and bedroom. It has already reached Paris. "Journey to Kartarpur" is written on the front side of the bus. It also has a map showing the bus route.

The bus already had a stop in the United Kingdom, crossing the Atlantic on ship. From Paris in France, the bus will cross Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Iran before reaching Kartarpur. The bus is expected to reach Sultanpur Lodhi in India in November.

The Sikh pilgrims will attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. Gurcharan Singh Banwait, one of the organisers of the tour, in another video, said the tour was sponsored by donations and further contributions were welcome.

