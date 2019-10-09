International Development News
EXCLUSIVE-US-backed Syrian forces halt counter-Islamic State operations -sources

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-US-backed Syrian forces halt counter-Islamic State operations -sources

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters have halted operations against Islamic State in Syria as Turkey launches a military offensive in Syria's northeast, two U.S. officials and a Kurdish military source said on Wednesday. "The SDF stopped the anti-ISIS operations because it's impossible to carry out any operation while you are being threatened by a large army right on the northern border," the Kurdish military source said.

One of the U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspension also impacted U.S. training of stabilization forces in Syria.

COUNTRY : United States
