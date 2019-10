Kuwait said on Wednesday that the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria is a direct threat to stability and peace in the region and called for restraint, state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait joins several Arab countries in condemning the offensive, including the UAE and Bahrain.

