Moscow, Oct 11 (AFP) Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first man to conduct a spacewalk in 1965, died Friday in Moscow aged 85, his assistant said.

"He died today in Moscow at the Burdenko hospital after a long illness," Natalia Filimonova told AFP. (AFP) IND

