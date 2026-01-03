Suspension Shocks Himachal: Assistant Professor Accused in Dalit Girl's Tragic Death
The Himachal Pradesh Government has suspended Ashok Kumar, an assistant professor at Government College, Dharamshala, following allegations of sexual harassment and ragging leading to the death of a Dalit student. A departmental inquiry is underway, and a committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
In a shocking development, the Himachal Pradesh Government has suspended Ashok Kumar, an assistant professor at Government College, Dharamshala, in the wake of serious allegations.
The accusations, involving sexual harassment and ragging, are linked to the tragic death of a 19-year-old Dalit student. The suspension order came after an FIR was registered against Kumar, as reported by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar.
A comprehensive investigation is underway, with a committee tasked to examine all facets of this case. Meanwhile, the Assistant Professor, who denies the allegations, has been granted anticipatory bail.
