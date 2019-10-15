TABLE-Breakdown of China's Sept CPI

Following is a breakdown of China's consumer price index for September, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. (Percent change from a year earlier; base effect and new price rise are in pct points): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

Oct Sep Overall 3.0 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.3 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.5 Urban 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.3

1.5 1.8 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.4 Rural 3.6 3.1 2.9 2.7 2.8

2.6 2.3 1.4 1.7 1.9 2.2 2.6 2.5 Food 11.2 10.0 9.1 8.3 7.7 6.1 4.1 0.7 1.9 2.5 2.5 3.3 3.6 Pork 69.3 46.7 27.0 21.1 18.2 14.4 5.1 -4.8 -3.2 -1.5 -1.1 -1.3 -2.4 Non-food

1.0 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 2.1 2.4 2.2 Consumer goods 4.0 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.2 2.9 2.4 1.1 1.3 1.7

2.2 2.8 2.7 Services 1.3 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 By category:

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep 1. Food, tobacco and alcohol 8.4 7.3 6.7 6.1 5.8 4.7 3.5 1.2 2.0 2.4 2.5

2.9 3.0 2. Clothing 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.2 3. Rent, fuel & utilities 0.7 1.0 1.5 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.4

2.5 2.6 4. Household goods and services 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.6 5. Transport and communication -2.9 -2.3 -2.1 -1.9 -0.9 -0.5 0.1 -1.2 -1.3 -0.7 1.6

3.2 2.8 6. Education, culture and recreation 1.7 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.9 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.2 7. Healthcare 2.2 2.3 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.7

2.5 2.6 2.6 2.7 8. Other goods and services 5.8 4.7 3.4 2.7 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.3 1.6 1.5 1.3 0.7 (Pct change m/m)

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall 0.9 0.7 0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.4 1.0 0.5

0.0 -0.3 0.2 0.7 Urban 0.7 0.6 0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.4 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.4 0.2 0.7 Rural

1.3 1.0 0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.3 0.9 0.4 0.0 -0.3 0.2 0.8 Food 3.5 3.2 0.9 -0.3 0.2 -0.1 -0.9 3.2 1.6 1.1 -1.2 -0.3 2.4 Pork 19.7 23.1 7.8 3.6 -0.3 1.6 1.2 0.3 -1.0 0.7 -0.6 1.0 3.7 Non-food

0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.2 0.4 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3 (China economics team)

Also Read: China Sept services sector growth slows slightly - official PMI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)