International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump to promote Dan Brouillette as chief of Energy Department

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as the new Secretary of Energy.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 19-10-2019 13:30 IST
Trump to promote Dan Brouillette as chief of Energy Department

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as the new Secretary of Energy. "Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled," Trump wrote on Twitter Friday. "A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!"

This comes after the current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said that he plans to leave the post later this year. Trump has praised Perry for "the outstanding job he has done."

Brouillette has been serving a the deputy in the energy department since he was confirmed to the role on August 7, 2017, CNN reported. He had served as the vice president at Ford from 2004 to 2006. Following this, he has headed public policy for United Service Automobile Association which provided insurance and financial services to veterans.

Brouillette, who met with Trump on Friday, is expected to keep pushing the president's policy of maximizing oil, gas and coal output while slashing regulations on energy facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019