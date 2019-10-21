Kremlin: Ukraine sending Moscow conflicting signals on peace plan

The Kremlin said on Monday that Kiev had sent Russia mixed signals about the war in eastern Ukraine despite agreeing to a peace plan and that no progress had been made on organizing an international summit aimed at finding a resolution. In a breakthrough last month, Ukrainian, Russian and separatist negotiators had agreed that Kiev would grant the territory controlled by the separatists' autonomy and hold local elections, prompting protests at home by critics who accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of yielding to Moscow.

The breakthrough appeared to open the way to a possible summit between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany known as the Normandy Four. "There's a lot that isn't clear at the moment," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Kremlin: We weren't warned about US plan to pull troops from Syria northeast

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)