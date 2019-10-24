International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak govt dismisses prosecution team in treason case against Musharraf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:24 IST
Pak govt dismisses prosecution team in treason case against Musharraf

The Pakistan government on Thursday abruptly dismissed the prosecution team in the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, prompting the court to express its displeasure, according to a media report. The prosecution team was hired in November 2013, during the tenure of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

A special court, which was hearing the treason case against the ailing 76-year-old former president, adjourned the session without any proceedings on Thursday and was informed that the government has dismissed the prosecution team, the Express Tribune reported. The three-judge special tribunal led by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was also informed that the government lawyer provided to Musharraf was unwell and was unable to attend the previous hearings, the report said.

Justice Seth asked prosecutor Tariq Hassan if he received any notification regarding the dismissal, to which he replied in negative and said, "I sat all night preparing for this case." "Can the prosecution team be dismissed in this manner?" asked Justice Seth.

The court asked to be informed under which law the prosecution team was de-notified by the government and fixed November 19 as the next date for hearing. Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He suffers from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues in the body, and is under medication. Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination and the Red Mosque cleric killing cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads to 10,000 acres in Sonoma County; evacuation orders in place

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Kurdish forces start Syria-Turkey border pullback

Qamishli Syria, Oct 24 AFP Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria left several positions along the long border with Turkey Thursday, complying with a deal that sees Damascus, Ankara and Moscow carve up their now-defunct autonomous region. Rus...

Twitter tumbles as 'bugs' hit revenue growth

Washington, Oct 24 AFP Twitter shares plunged Thursday after reporting glitches that impacted its ad-targeting ability, pulling down revenue growth in the past quarter. Profit for the third quarter was USD 37 million, a sharp drop from last...

People have reposed faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana chief ministers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP HQ. PTI JTR KR NAB NSDNSD

People have reposed faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana chief ministers Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP HQ. PTI JTR KR NAB NSDNSD...

Fadnavis, Patil, Aaditya sail through;Pankaja among key losers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray were among the prominent winners in the assembly polls on Thursday. Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of Mahara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019