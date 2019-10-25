Pentagon readying plan to contain Islamic State, safeguard oil in Syria -U.S. senator
U.S. military leaders are preparing a plan that could keep Islamic State fighters from regaining a foothold in Syria, while preventing Syrian oil from falling into the hands of Iran or the militant group, a Republican senator said on Thursday.
"There's a plan coming together from the Joint Chiefs that I think may work, that may give us what we need to prevent ISIS from coming back, Iran taking the oil, ISIS from taking the oil," Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters after receiving a briefing from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the White House.
"I am somewhat encouraged that a plan is coming about that will meet our core objectives in Syria," he said.
