International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese paper says Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 08:25 IST
Chinese paper says Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain and other European countries must accept some responsibility for the deaths of 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, found dead in a refrigerated truck near London, the state-backed Global Times said on Friday. Paramedics and police found the bodies of 31 men and eight women on Wednesday on an industrial estate at Grays in Essex, about 20 miles (30 km) east of the British capital.

For years, illegal immigrants have stowed away in trucks while attempting to reach Britain, often from the European mainland. In 2000, 58 Chinese were found dead in a tomato truck at the port of Dover. At the moment it was impossible to say how much responsibility the dead should bear for the tragedy, the widely-read Chinese newspaper said in an editorial.

"But such a serious humanitarian disaster has occurred under the eyes of the British and Europeans," it said. "It is clear that Britain and relevant European countries have not fulfilled their responsibility to protect these people from such a death." Even if found to have been smuggled into the country, the victims' death was not their fault, added the paper, which is published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily.

"We hope that Britain and European countries will put into effect their various commitments to human rights and make due efforts for Chinese people to be free from abuse and sudden death." Britain appears not to have learned its lesson from the Dover incident two decades ago, it added.

"Imagine how thoroughly European countries would take measures if dozens of Europeans were collectively tragically killed in some way," the paper said. "Could the British and European people ask themselves why they have not been able to avoid a similar tragedy...Did they take all the serious remedial action that they could have?"

China has not formally confirmed the victims are citizens. On Friday, the Chinese embassy in London said it had sent a team to Essex that met police.

"The British police said they are verifying the identity of the deceased, and at present are unable to be certain that they are Chinese nationals," the embassy said.

Also Read: 2 Iraqi nationals robbed of over Rs 4.50 lakh in Gurgaon Gur'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Juventus, Inter return to Serie A fray after European successes

Milan, Oct 25 AFP Champions Juventus turn their focus back to maintaining their Serie A supremacy ahead of nearest challengers Inter Milan with both Italian teams riding high after their European successes this week. Juventus are just one p...

Pepe rescues Arsenal as United eke out rare away win

Paris, Oct 25 AFP Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to rescue Arsenal at home against Vitoria Guimaraes with two late free kicks in the Europa League on Thursday. Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 and stay perfect in Group F.They are one of...

Prost tells Ferrari to keep Vettel and Leclerc in line

Alain Prost has warned Ferrari that they must control their embattled drivers or risk handing another world title double to Mercedes next season. The four-time world champion, who was embroiled in one of Formula Ones fiercest in-team rivalr...

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Buoyed by its success in Bihar where it launched its operations four years ago, OYO Hotels and Homes aims at expanding its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent. The investment in infrastructure and talent will c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019