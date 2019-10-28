REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m.SGT

Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying" in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, fulfilling what he called his top national security goal. PEOPLE-CONYERS/

Long-serving former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Conyers, a liberal Democrat who was the longest-serving African-American member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving for more than half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 90.

BUSINESS TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH/

French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany: sources Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with a $14.5 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China.

LIBERTY-PROP-TST-M-A-PROLOGIS-MD/ Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

Warehouse giant Prologis Inc said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire rival industrial real-estate business Liberty Property Trust in a $12.6 billion deal to improve its U.S. presence amid the ecommerce boom. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/INDIA UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday. ASIA-WASTE/INDONESIA-PLASTIC PUPPETS

Indonesian students use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste The scene is much like any other Indonesian puppet show: the beat of the gongs is frenetic, the musicians wear intricately-patterned traditional costumes and the puppets sway back and forth in a fast-paced exchange laced with maniacal laughter.

SPORTS GOLF-JAPAN/

Golf-Woods wins in Japan, ties Snead for PGA Tour record with 82nd victory Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday, matching Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories before saying he hoped to be playing at the highest level at the same ripe old age as the man whose mark he now shares.

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/ Soccer-Courage take second consecutive NWSL title with 4-0 win

North Carolina Courage won their second successive NWSL championship on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in front of a sell-out home crowd in Cary. The home side, who were the best team in the regular season and topped the standings five points clear of second-placed Chicago, coped best with the heat and humidity in front of 10,227 fans at Sahlen's stadium. UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMIC OIL-RESULTS/ Investors brace for lower earnings from U.S. shale amid weak oil and gas prices Investors are bracing for weaker third quarter results from U.S. shale players in the coming weeks as lower oil and natural gas prices and cost-cutting measures weigh on their operations. Major shale producers kick off reporting this week with ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources scheduled to post results. 28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT WALGREENS BOOTS-RESULTS/ (PIX) Walgreens Boots Alliance to report Q4 results Walgreens Boots Alliance will report quarterly earnings on Monday, with investors focusing on steps taken by the drugstore chain to cut costs and tackle low rates of reimbursement from insurers that have hurt the company's earnings in the past few quarters. Investors will also focus on commentary about the company's UK business and its M&A strategy. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/DELAY EU envoys meet to endorse Jan.31 Brexit delay The 27 European Union countries that will stay on together after Brexit meet at 0900 GMT on Monday to agree a third delay to Brexit, this time until Jan.31. 28 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX) Does Chicago teacher's strike extend into second full week? Some 300,000 students in Chicago could be facing the prospect of another full week without school on Monday if negotiators for their union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are unable to reach a deal on demands for smaller class sizes and more support staff across the third largest district in the U.S. 28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT US-ISRAEL/MNUCHIN (PIX) (TV) Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to meet in Jerusalem. They will hold a photo-op and are expected to make some statements as well. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ABORTION/MISSOURI Missouri's only abortion clinic to challenge state's license revocation The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is in play this week as arguments open Monday before the state's Administrative Hearing Commission that state health officials acted improperly when they refused to renew its license. 28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) British parliament to vote on Dec. 12 election The British parliament is due to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for an election on Dec. 12. 28 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT GERMANY-MERKEL/PRIZE (PIX) (TV) Germany's Merkel awarded World Jewish Congress Prize German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awarded the World Jewish Congress Prize, only weeks after a far-right gunman attempted to enter a synagogue in Halle, killing two. 28 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION-BINGE/ (PIX) New streaming services won't make it easy to binge watch Netflix revolutionized television in part by releasing all episodes of a show's season at the same time, fueling the rise of binge watching that is popular with millennial viewers. But the companies that are angling to compete with Netflix, including Apple and AT&T, are rejecting that practice. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT JAPAN-AINU/ (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE: As 2020 Olympics approach Japan readies indigenous ethnic harmony pageant In a bid to draw a line under five subsequent centuries of Japanese settlement that almost wiped out Ainu culture, the Japan's government is building a $230 million Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony two hundred kilometres west along the island's southern coast. 28 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

