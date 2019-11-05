Abu Dhabi launches advanced defence technology company
Abu Dhabi's government said on Tuesday it was launching a new company, EDGE, that will invest in defense technology.
"The new company will invest and bring advanced defense technologies to the market," EDGE chief executive and managing director, Faisal al-Bannai, said at the ceremony. The company will employ about 12,000 people.
The launch was made at a ceremony attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the largest and the wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation. (Reporting Stanley Carvalho, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle)
