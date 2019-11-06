Kremlin reviews pardon request from Norwegian jailed for espionage
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had received a formal pardon request from Frode Berg, a Norwegian national jailed in Russia for espionage, and that it would review the request in line with normal procedures.
Berg, a 63-year-old retired former guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 and tried behind closed doors this month. He pleaded not guilty to charges of spying on behalf of Norway.
