International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Masked Hong Kong students chant protest slogans at graduation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Masked Hong Kong students chant protest slogans at graduation
Image Credit:

Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at their graduation at the Chinese University on Thursday, with some holding up banners urging "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now".

The students defied a ban on masks that the government imposed last month in a bid to curb sometimes violent unrest that has rocked the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months. Dressed in formal graduation gowns, many of about 1,000 students chanted as they walked to the ceremony venue, near the New Territories town of Sha Tin, calling for the government to respond to protesters' demands that include universal suffrage.

The protests started over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but have evolved into calls for democracy, an end to Chinese meddling in the city's promised freedoms and an independent inquiry into complaints of excessive force by police, among other things. "Even though we are all exhausted, we should not give up," said Kelvin, a 22-year-old information engineering graduate.

The university said it suspended the ceremony after the degrees were handed out. "Due to the special circumstances, different people argued as they expressed their opinions, (with) graffiti around the campus, and interruption during the ceremony," it said in a statement.

The months of protests have plunged the former British colony into its biggest crisis in decades, with no sign the demonstrators plan to give up. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula, allowing it colonial freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary and right to protest.

China denies interfering in Hong Kong has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble. China has also offered the same formula for fiercely democratic, self-ruled Taiwan, an island Beijing considers a breakaway province.

The unrest in Hong Kong had provided a lesson for Taiwan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told Reuters in Taipei. "People here understand that there's something wrong (with)the way the 'one country, two systems' model is run in Hong Kong...Taiwan people don't like to be in the same situation," Wu said.

Wu vowed to help Hong Kong people strive for "freedom and democracy", promising that, if needed, Taiwan would "provide some assistance to them on an individual basis". He did not elaborate, except for saying Taiwan would not intervene in the protests.

The unrest has helped push Hong Kong's economy into recession for the first time in a decade. Retail and tourism sectors have been hit particularly hard as tourists stay away. Beijing supports bolder action to tackle the roots of unrest, a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday, citing social problems including unaffordable housing.

More protests are planned on Thursday and through the weekend, when bigger crowds usually gather. UNICEF Hong Kong called off its annual Run for Every Child charity road run on Nov. 24 "due to a range of ongoing and uncertain factors".

Also Read: Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong's unrest leaves prison

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris on Thursday, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy. Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where ill...

Boost morale of force: Retired officers in letter to LG, Delhi Police chief

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Reti...

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named Hypnotic. The action-thriller will be helmed by Sin City director Robert Rodriguez, reported The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019