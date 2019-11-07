Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists

Malaysia on Thursday night released three Cambodian opposition activists it detained this week at the request of Cambodian authorities, a rights group official told Reuters.

One of them is Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was held on Wednesday night at a Kuala Lumpur airport ahead of her planned return home to lead anti-government demonstrations.

Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said the Cambodians would stay in a hotel for now.

