International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:34 IST
Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists
Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia on Thursday night released three Cambodian opposition activists it detained this week at the request of Cambodian authorities, a rights group official told Reuters.

One of them is Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was held on Wednesday night at a Kuala Lumpur airport ahead of her planned return home to lead anti-government demonstrations.

Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said the Cambodians would stay in a hotel for now.

Also Read: Netflix extends mobile-only subscription plan to Malaysia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and three others injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the national highway in Matiari district of Sindh province on Thursday, according to media reports. The accident took place near Saeed...

Fake IPS officer, mother held for duping banks in Kerala

A 29-year-old man who impersonated as IPS officer and swindling various banks of over Rs 1.5 crore was arrested by police early on Thursday, police said. The accused, Vipin Karthick, was picked up from a bus stand at Chittoor in Palakkad d...

Railways completes recruitment exercise for 1.27 lakh vacancies

The railways has successfully conducted one of the worlds largest recruitment exercises wherein 2.4 crore application were received for 1.27 lakh vacancies on critical safety and operational posts, the national transporter said Thursday. Tw...

22,000 employees opt for BSNL VRS plan in 2 days

More than 22,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL have opted for its VRS plan, within two days of the state-owned corporation announcing the scheme, a senior official said on Thursday. In all, nearly one lakh BSNL employees are el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019