Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists
Malaysia on Thursday night released three Cambodian opposition activists it detained this week at the request of Cambodian authorities, a rights group official told Reuters.
One of them is Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was held on Wednesday night at a Kuala Lumpur airport ahead of her planned return home to lead anti-government demonstrations.
Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said the Cambodians would stay in a hotel for now.
