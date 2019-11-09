International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak FM objects to timing of Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:09 IST
Pak FM objects to timing of Ayodhya verdict
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion. The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. "Could it (verdict) not have waited a few days? I am deeply saddened at the insensitivity shown at such a joyous occasion," Qureshi was quoted as saying by the DawnNewsTV.

"You should have taken part in this happy occasion and not attempted to divert attention. The dispute is a sensitive issue and should not have been made part of this happy day," he said, referring to the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The foreign minister said that Muslims are "already under a lot of pressure in India and this decision of the Indian court will further increase pressure on them".

Qureshi said Pakistan would issue its response after going over the judgment in detail. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain termed the verdict as "shameful, disgusting, illegal and immoral."

Commenting on the judgment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian apex court has given the message that it is not independent, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. She said Pakistan is guaranting the rights of minorities by opening the Kartarpur corridor but India on the other hand is subjecting minorities, including Muslims, to oppression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials after he landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.Sam Rainsy has vowed to return home ...

Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city. The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers Umakant-Ramakant, the 57-year-old vocalist suffered...

40-day hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case was 2nd longest in SC's history

The hearing in the politically and religiously sensitive decades-old temple-mosque land dispute in Ayodhya was the second longest proceedings in the history of the Supreme Court which had lasted for 40 days. The high voltage hearing in the ...

First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019