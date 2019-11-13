Prince Charles visits India Meteorological Department
Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Mausam Bhawan here on Wednesday.
Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Mausam Bhawan here on Wednesday. Charles interacted with the IMD officials during his stay. He was seen leaving the Mausam Bhawan in a battery-operated rickshaw.
This is Prince Charles' 10th official visit to India. His engagements in the national capital include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind. He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Charles
- India Meteorological Department
- Britain
- India
- Ram Nath Kovind
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection
Peoples' News Roundup: Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs; Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection
Prince Charles to meet Prez, visit Sikh temple during India visit: Officials
Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection
Prince Charles' India visit to focus on sustainability, climate change